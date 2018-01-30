Robot shop assistant sacked [Sci Tech]

Robot Fabio is the first robotic shop assistant to be fired from his job just within a week of being hired in a supermarket in Edinburgh ,Scotland.According to an experiment carried out by Heriot-Watt University,Fabio failed to meet the needs of customers.

Also,BITCOIN is in the spotlight again.A Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller at the just ended World Economic Forum in Davos, described the cryptocurrency as ‘‘an interesting experiment’‘ rather than the future of the financial system.

Meanwhile,in Ghana,the country’s Central Bank has announced that trading and using the cryptocurrency BITCOIN is not yet legal because it is not recognized as a legitimate form of currency.

I believe the statement from the Bank of Ghana was a bit rushed for a progressive institution that it is. It should have been more measured and done more research into the space before making a statement that could have been easily twisted.

We speak to Vice President in charge of Marketing at ICOWatchlist.com ,Emmanuel Tokunbo Darko who thinks that the statement may cripple an emerging industry in the West African nation.

Ignatius Annor has details of these stories and more on this week’s edition of Sci Tech.