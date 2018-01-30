Nigeria: Buhari pledges to maximise focus on anti-corruption

The 30th African Union (AU) Summit, which concluded Monday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, covered topics around conflicts, terrorism threat, corruption and various economic issues.

Peace and security issues mostly dominated the agenda at the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of AU – as part of the main summit.

During the opening session, AU’s outgoing chair and President of Guinea Alpha Conde, said the time has come for Africa to unite and fight against terrorism.

The AU chose Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to lead this year’s theme of anti-corruption.

“I pledge that I shall do my very best to ensure that the anti-corruption agenda will receive the attention it deserves and make the impact we all hope for during 2018 and beyond,” Buhari added.

The summit also saw the handing over of AU chairmanship to Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Kagame said Africa needs to expedite the process of implementing reforms to benefit the African people.

“Our people deserve a brighter future. Their sacrifice and hard work should be rewarded with better lives for families and communities,” Kagame said.

The summit brought together heads of state and government from AU member states, AU officials and organization representatives, among others.