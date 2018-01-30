Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Sci tech

sci-tech

Kenyans react to having two presidents, Gambia had same in 2017

Kenyans react to having two presidents, Gambia had same in 2017
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Kenya

Kenyans on social media are reacting to a political situation that has “blessed” the country with two presidents.

The constitutionally recognized president is Uhuru Kenyatta who took office in November 2017 after winning a presidential poll rerun ordered by the court in September 2017.

But on Tuesday (January 30) Uhuru’s main rival and former prime minister, Raila Amolo Odinga also took an presidential oath of office in the capital Nairobi amid a government ban.

So where is the presidential power of Odinga emanating from? Barely an hour after taking his oath, he has changed his titles on his verified social media pages.

His Twitter bio reads: “This is the official account of His Excellency Raila Amolo Odinga, President of the Republic of Kenya.” On facebook: “Welcome to the official page of His Excellency Raila Amolo Odinga, President of the Republic of Kenya.”

Kenyans are reacting to it partly with political lenses, others are seeing the fun side of it whiles for some, it is the sign of things to come.

The Gambia landed itself in a similar situation a little over a year ago when Adama Barrow who beat long serving Yahya Jammeh took an initial oath of office in Dakar at a time Jammeh was still holding on to power in Banjul.

Google ended up “officially” giving both Barrow and Jammeh the title of president until Jammeh agreed to fly into exile before Barrow got the singular mention of President of the Gambia.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..