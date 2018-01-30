Kenyans react to having two presidents, Gambia had same in 2017

Kenyans on social media are reacting to a political situation that has “blessed” the country with two presidents.

The constitutionally recognized president is Uhuru Kenyatta who took office in November 2017 after winning a presidential poll rerun ordered by the court in September 2017.

But on Tuesday (January 30) Uhuru’s main rival and former prime minister, Raila Amolo Odinga also took an presidential oath of office in the capital Nairobi amid a government ban.

So where is the presidential power of Odinga emanating from? Barely an hour after taking his oath, he has changed his titles on his verified social media pages.

His Twitter bio reads: “This is the official account of His Excellency Raila Amolo Odinga, President of the Republic of Kenya.” On facebook: “Welcome to the official page of His Excellency Raila Amolo Odinga, President of the Republic of Kenya.”

Kenyans are reacting to it partly with political lenses, others are seeing the fun side of it whiles for some, it is the sign of things to come.

The Gambia landed itself in a similar situation a little over a year ago when Adama Barrow who beat long serving Yahya Jammeh took an initial oath of office in Dakar at a time Jammeh was still holding on to power in Banjul.

Google ended up “officially” giving both Barrow and Jammeh the title of president until Jammeh agreed to fly into exile before Barrow got the singular mention of President of the Gambia.

Raila Odinga's social media accounts and Wikipedia pages updated to “President of the Republic of Kenya”#NASASwearingIn #NASAOathDay pic.twitter.com/4XDcv1UboN — Thee Trend Setter ™ (@xtiandela) January 30, 2018

Both declare on their Bios they are the “President of the Republic of Kenya”, so who do you recognize? RT for UKenyatta Like for RailaOdinga #NASAOathDay pic.twitter.com/iQ4YOqLBSs — Wateba 3.6 ?? (@iWateba) January 30, 2018

Kenya is truly a record breaker, first they nullified election results and now they have two Presidents lol#NASAOathDay — Tonni (@ElinasPeter) January 30, 2018

Can we ask Twitter to at least settle who gets to call themselves the President of #Kenya on their platform? pic.twitter.com/I8VnMpuaMO — JFJustice (JFJustice) January 30, 2018

The shortest swearing in in history. Took about 4mins to swear in and left the venue. He was sworn as the 'PEOPLE'S PRESIDENT' not the 'COMMANDER IN CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF KENYA'. See the JOKES? Raila is not interested in taking power from Uhuru Kenyatta. #NASAOathDay — Lord Mutai #Shithole (@ItsMutai) January 30, 2018

Something else that #NASAOathDay demonstrated: It is GoK that brings the violence. When cops don't interfere, events tend to go off peacefully. How many lives would've been spared if that had happened on RailaOdinga 's return from the US or during the demos against the elections? — gathara (gathara) January 30, 2018

But why did NASA have to take so many days to participate in #inaugurationchallenge……???#NASASwearingIn #NASAOathDay pic.twitter.com/VNdZwfu4IO — N. Judah (@MimiKamaNani) January 30, 2018