The Morning Call Mali "Equation Nomades" music festival [The Morning Call] with JERRY BAMBI 14 hours ago The Morning Call The “EQUATIONS NOMADES” musical project; for the promotion of peace and cultural diversity in Mali. up next 04:39 Islamists attack in Mali leave 14 soldiers dead [The Morning Call] 04:48 Buhari named as AU's anti corruption champion [The Morning Call] 05:02 Tribute to Hugh Masekela [This is Culture] From the same country 01:13 Mali's president reassures after gunmen kill 14 soldiers Death toll from landmine blast of civilian bus in Mali rises to 24 06:24 36 Malian gendarmes defect, get arrested [The Morning Call] View more The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
12:18
[Exclusive] U.N. chief Guterres discusses African peace and security
Go to video
[Photos] African First Ladies talk HIV on sidelines of 30th A.U. summit
Go to video
China rubbishes claims it bugged African Union HQ, Kagame says no big deal
Go to video
Buhari prescribes 'stronger institutions' in Africa's corruption fight
01:14
Kagame takes over AU leadership, commits to visa-free regime
Go to video
'Use facts not myths to deal with African migrants' - U.N.