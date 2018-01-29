Welcome to Africanews

Kenyans angry at 'preventable' loss of lives, property in Nairobi slum fire

Daniel Mumbere

Kenya

Kenyans on social media have lashed out at the government over the loss of lives and property, following a fire that gutted a slum in the capital, Nairobi.

Media reports say about four people were killed in the Sunday fire that has also left at least 6,000 people homeless.

While the Deputy President of the country, William Ruto has since pledged that government will spend up to $490,000 to help victims of the fire, it is the emergency response by the authorities when the fire was reported that irked many Kenyans.

A news report by local media house, KTN News, quoting the area member of parliament saying ‘the response time was quick but unfortunately the fire fighting engines didn’t have water’ kicked off the bashing of the government.

Users quickly pointed out that government always has water to disperse crowds of opposition political rallies and also referred to a launch of fire fighting equipment by the government a few months ago.

Media reports from Kenya say the governor of Nairobi has responded to the criticism and sent two officials in charge of the fire department on leave.

