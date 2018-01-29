Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

This is Culture

this-is-culture

Grammys honour Hugh Masekela as Rihanna dances 'gwara gwara'

Grammys honour Hugh Masekela as Rihanna dances 'gwara gwara'
Daniel Mumbere

South Africa

South African jazz legend Hugh Masekela was honoured at the Grammy Awards that were held in New York last night.

Africa was well represented at the biggest night in global music, from Rihanna’s ‘gwara gwara’ dance that has the become the subject of an ownership debate on Twitter to an actual Grammy win by South African band Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The Grammys paid tribute to Hugh Masekela, who died last week.

The South African government congratulated the all-male Ladysmith Black Mamabazo after winning the ‘Best World Music Award’ for their album Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Collection.

But it is Rihanna’s performance of her hit song Wild Thoughts featuring DJ Khaled that got Africa talking.

South Africans praised her for doing the popular ‘gwara gwara’ dance, a dance move that was reportedly made popular by South African DJ Bongz.

The celebrations became more heated when a US magazine tweeted and called the same dance move, ‘the stanky leg’.

South Africans then started tweeting to defend their ownership claims.

The debate is still on, and many have called on Rihanna herself to settle it by letting the world know which dance move inspired her New York Grammy performance.

2018 Grammy Awards: Complete Winners List

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..