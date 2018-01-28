'Use facts not myths to deal with African migrants' - U.N.

Addressing the 30th session of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has advised European nations and other Western powers to ‘use facts not myths’ when formulating policies to deal with African migrants.

Guterres said ‘migration is a positive trend’ for the world and should not be demonised. He also urged African leaders to profitably exploit the sizeable youth demographic on the continent and also gave tribute to African statesman Nelson Mandela whose life is being honored in special centennial celebrations at the summit.

Eradicating poverty is the overriding priority of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Today we signed a joint framework on implementation. #30thAUSummit pic.twitter.com/DRD4C7ybMV — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 27, 2018

The Summit also welcomed new leaders in the African ranks including Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa and Liberia’s George Weah who reassured on Robert Mugabe’s safety and sough support from fellow leaders respectively.

‘‘I would like to assure all of you present today that your brother, Robert Mugabe is well, self-secured and it is my duty to preserve his legacy as founding leader of our republic. The transition, as you are aware, was peaceful,’‘ Mnangangwa said.

‘‘I see in each one of you, a ‘big brother’ and I look forward to working with you in the spirit of solidarity,’‘ George Weah addressing the African Union Summit.

African heads of state have also been sharing developments from the summit on their official social media accounts.

Opening ceremony of the January 2018 African Union Summit. H.E. the Minister of Foreign Affairs leads the delegation of Tunisia. pic.twitter.com/sjMGbFZmcQ — Sahbi Khalfallah (@SahbiKhal) January 28, 2018

Addressed the Peace and Security Council Meeting of the AU on the subject of combating terrorism. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ongoing 30th African Union (AU) Heads of State Summit. pic.twitter.com/ZnipvWVhA0 — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) January 27, 2018

Attended the African Union Peace and Security Council meeting of Heads of State and Government during the 30th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Kenya has been at the forefront in promoting peace and security both at the regional and continental arena.#30thAUSummit pic.twitter.com/T0C4NbCaYT — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) January 27, 2018

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the ongoing African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Under Agenda 2063 framework, the African Union seeks to initiate wide-ranging reforms to reorganise the entire Continent into a coherent socio-political bloc. pic.twitter.com/eVQh3qfhkj — AMB :Amina Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) January 25, 2018

President Jacob Zuma attending a meeting of the Peace and Security (PSC) at the Level of Heads of State and Government prior to the AU Summit taking place on 28-29 January 2018 in Ethiopia. pic.twitter.com/VHR82N4O0T — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) January 28, 2018

I have arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 30th African Union Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government.#AUSummit2018 pic.twitter.com/fRzP2CuZVe — Hage Geingob (@hagegeingob) January 27, 2018

The African Union Summit is expected to address among other issues, the launch of a single african sky framework, the conflict in South Sudan, combating terrorism and corruption on the continent.