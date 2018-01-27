Mugabe's company told to vacate land or face legal action

A company belonging to Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe has been given seven days to vacate prime urban land belonging to a private school, or face legal action.

The Mugabe-owned Gushungo Holdings is alleged to have taken over a 23-hectare property in an upmarket suburb in Harare.

The Reformed Church says the land belongs to its Eaglesvale Group of Schools.

Our clients have now asked us to demand, as we hereby do, that you vacate the said piece of land within the course of the next seven days from date of this letter, failing which our instructions are to institute proceedings for your eviction without further notice.

The schools’ lawyer Rodney Makausi told journalists that the government had sought compulsory seizure of the land in 2016, but was stopped by court.

Makausi said the eviction letter was handed to security officials at Mugabe’s Blue Roof residence in Borrowdale Brooke.

“Our clients have notified us that you have illegally occupied their above-mentioned piece of land without their authority and without any lawful or just cause,” part of the letter read.

The Schools Board Chairman Enos Chomutiri says maize was planted on the land late last year, and the school’s billboard showing that the property belonged to the church was torn down.

He says people who claim to be employed by Gushungo Holdings are on the property.

It’s not the first time the Mugabes have been accused of taking over property. Previously, the Mugabes have had legal wrangles with poor farmers over gold-rich land, and they have also been accused of seizing part of an international citrus producer’s farm in the same area.