Chad minister of security sacked

Chad

Chadian President Idriss Déby Itno slightly reshuffled his government on Friday

Appointed last December, the Minister of Public Safety has now been replaced.

Amadai Abdelkerim relinquishes his place to Ahmat Mahamat Bachir, who returns to a ministry he had previously led in 2014.

In addition to public security, there is also a new minister in the civil service where Mahamat Moctar Ali replaces Mahamat Allahou Taher, according to information broadcast on Chad radio.

Chad is currently experiencing serious social outcry as a result of the government’s austerity measures against a severe economic recession. An aftermath of a fall in oil prices, Chad’s main source of income.

Last Thursday, the police brutally repressed a demonstration by civil servants who wanted to protest against the harsh conditions proposed by the Chadian government;
authorities plans to reduce the salaries of civil servants in order to comply with a series of measures reached with the IMF.

AFP

