Spain to block election of Puigdemont, Davos: Importance of free trade [International Edition]

The Spanish government has taken the first step to block nomination of Carles Puigdemont as Catalan leader. Catalonia’s newly-elected parliament speaker nominated him on Monday as the sole candidate to be the regional president again.

Meanwhile, Billionaires, world leaders and investors gathered in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting to hobnob and discuss topics ranging from the global economy to the risks and opportunities of artificial intelligence.

