Kenyatta appoints women to cabinet, Kenyans still not impressed

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally appointed women to his new cabinet, following protests over the issue in the capital Nairobi.

Two weeks ago the president angered many when he failed to nominate a single woman in his cabinet shakeup, which saw him drop all five serving female ministers.

On Monday, hundreds of women marched through the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, calling on President Kenyatta to uphold the constitution that requires one-third of government positions to be filled by women.

I will continue to update you fellow Kenyans as we proceed with the normal process of forming government, a government that I believe will serve the interest of all Kenyans, be a representative of all Kenya and continue to work for the prosperity, peace and stability of our nation

Some of the female cabinet appointees are Foreign Affairs minister Amin Mohamed who has now been placed in charge of Education, Raychelle Onamo for Defence, Monica Juma for foreign affairs and Prof Margaret Kobia who will head the ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs.

The president also announced names of officials nominated as principal secretaries and ambassadors to various countries.

‘‘I will continue to update you fellow Kenyans as we proceed with the normal process of forming government, a government that I believe will serve the interest of all Kenyans, be a representative of all Kenya and continue to work for the prosperity, peace and stability of our nation,’‘ the president concluded.

Reaction from Kenyans on social media was mostly cynical.

The second term cabinet supposed to build your legacy. Technocrats should be filling these positions; people with significant contributions to sectors they are in charge of…however??? #UhuruCabinet looks like these Merry go round chamas you appoint anyone you think of — Kelvin Kiarie, first of his Name (@Kelvinskyy) January 26, 2018

i am satisfied that Amina Mohammed has made back to cabinet, she did a marvelous job and deserved that appointment. Kudos UKenyatta #UhuruCabinet — joe babbage (joekaringa) January 26, 2018