"Watu Wote" gets Oscar nomination [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
We talk about the Kenyan film “Watu Wote” – which depicts the infamous 2015 Mandera bus attack.
The film is based on real life events where a Muslim man led fellow Muslim passengers in shielding their Christian colleagues from being shot by al Shabaab militants. The film was nominated for an
academy award on tuesday the same day it premiered in Nairobi. Take a look
01:26
Egyptian squash players dominating the world
Go to video
Meetings, deals and networking; the African Agenda at Davos 2018
Go to video
Bill Gates warns Trump: China biggest winner if US - Africa relations dip
Go to video
AU Commission set to launch highly-anticipated Single African Sky
06:24
36 Malian gendarmes defect, get arrested [The Morning Call]
Go to video
African leaders seek partnerships at World Economic Forum in Davos