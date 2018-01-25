Welcome to Africanews

"Watu Wote" gets Oscar nomination [The Morning Call]

We talk about the Kenyan film “Watu Wote” – which depicts the infamous 2015 Mandera bus attack.

The film is based on real life events where a Muslim man led fellow Muslim passengers in shielding their Christian colleagues from being shot by al Shabaab militants. The film was nominated for an

academy award on tuesday the same day it premiered in Nairobi. Take a look

