Ugandans celebrate actor Daniel Kaluuya, Oscar nominations from Africa

Daniel Mumbere

Uganda

British actor Daniel Kaluuya who is of Ugandan origin has been nominated for an Oscar Award as Best Actor for his role in the hit horror film Get Out, the Actor whose parents are Ugandan, was born in the UK in 1989 and started his acting there.

He will have to beat off strong competition from Denzel Washington, Daniel Day-Lewis, Gary Oldman and Timothee Chalamet if he is to win the Award for Best Actor.

He becomes the first actor of Ugandan origin to get nominated for an Oscar.

“I feel what the film’s done is articulate an experience. It’s a touchstone where people can go, ‘Yeah, this,’ and feel like they aren’t crazy,” says Kaluuya.

Kaluuya who is now 28 years old, has already received a BAFTA nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for his breakthrough role in the horror film, a dark satire on race relations in the United States.

Kaluuya has always been interested in uncovering the truth. He wrote his first play at nine.

His big breakthrough was joining gritty British teen drama Skins as a staff writer at 18, drawing on his own experience growing up in London.

Kaluuya has previously appeared in the sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror and Britain’s Channel 4’s Skins, but Get Out is his first leading role in a major feature film.

Ugandans now have one more reason to wait for the Academy Awards Gala on March 4.

Kenyans are also celebrating an Oscar nomination in the film “Watu Wote” which depicts the infamous 2015 Mandera bus attack. The film is nominated for the ‘Best Live Action Short Film’ award.

South African animators Triggerfish Animation also landed an Oscar for their wildly successful ‘Revolting Rhymes’ film. It is nominated of ‘Best Animated Short Film’ alongside Dear Basketball, Garden Party, Lou and Negative Space.

