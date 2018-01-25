Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Trump to meet Rwandan leader Paul Kagame [The Morning Call]

Trump to meet Rwandan leader Paul Kagame [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

US president Donald Trump is one year in office. But in his first year in office, the US leader is believed to not have made many friends in Africa. People across the continent are still furious about his

alleged offensive remarks against immigrants from Haiti and African nations. African UN ambassadors and the African Union have called for “a retraction and an apology” from the US President but Trump

has denied using the derogatory phrase quoted widely in the media.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..