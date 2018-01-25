Trump to meet Rwandan leader Paul Kagame [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
US president Donald Trump is one year in office. But in his first year in office, the US leader is believed to not have made many friends in Africa. People across the continent are still furious about his
alleged offensive remarks against immigrants from Haiti and African nations. African UN ambassadors and the African Union have called for “a retraction and an apology” from the US President but Trump
has denied using the derogatory phrase quoted widely in the media.
01:26
Egyptian squash players dominating the world
Go to video
Meetings, deals and networking; the African Agenda at Davos 2018
Go to video
CHAN 2018 fallout: Rwanda's coach opts out after first-round exit
Go to video
Bill Gates warns Trump: China biggest winner if US - Africa relations dip
Go to video
AU Commission set to launch highly-anticipated Single African Sky
06:24
36 Malian gendarmes defect, get arrested [The Morning Call]