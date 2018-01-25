Welcome to Africanews

Ivory Coast: criticisms trail prosecution of only pro-Gbagbo rebels [The Morning Call]

In Ivory Coast, the conviction of relatives of former President Laurent Gbagbo is reviving criticism against the present administration of Alassane Ouattara.

Many say the convictions are selective justice and a crackdown on rebels of only Laurent Gbagbo the former president while failing to prosecute those of the current president.

Both camps had clashed during the post-election conflict that bloodied the country seven years ago.

