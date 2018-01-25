Ivory Coast: criticisms trail prosecution of only pro-Gbagbo rebels [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In Ivory Coast, the conviction of relatives of former President Laurent Gbagbo is reviving criticism against the present administration of Alassane Ouattara.
Many say the convictions are selective justice and a crackdown on rebels of only Laurent Gbagbo the former president while failing to prosecute those of the current president.
Both camps had clashed during the post-election conflict that bloodied the country seven years ago.
