Arab League condemns deadly twin bombings in Libya

The Arab League on Wednesday condemned the deadly terror attack in Libya that killed at least 35 people and wounded dozens others.

There has been no claim of responsibility for Tuesday’s double car bombing which took place outside a mosque in the eastern city of Benghazi, targeting people who were coming from evening prayers.

In a statement, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said the body supports Libya and its national army in the fight against terrorism and extremist groups that seek to destabilise the country.

Aboul-Gheit called on all Libyans to unite in order to rid the North African country of terrorists.

The latest attack comes after a United Nations endorsement of the planned national elections which are scheduled for later this year.

The agency last week said it hoped the elections can help stabilise the country, which has been dogged by turmoil since the 2011 ouster and killing of long-serving leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Today, Libya is grappling with insecurity as different factions control different parts of the country.

Before the elections however, a new electoral law would likely have to be agreed on and a referendum on a constitution held.

