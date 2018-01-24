Winnie Mandela hospitalised, family confirms

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, known in South Africa as the “mother of the nation”, was hospitalized for a kidney infection, the family announced on Tuesday.

Winnie Mandela, 81, who is considered a heroine in the fight against apartheid, had been persecuted by the authorities of the white minority regime. She was appointed minister after the 1994 election.

The Mandela family released a statement saying Madikizela-Mandela was hospitalised after complaining about leg pain and loss of appetite.

“The Mandela family wishes to inform the public that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to Milpark Hospital” on Sunday, according to a statement.

The family added that she was ‘in good spirits’ and should be in hospital for a week.

Africa National Congress leaders led by party president Cde Cyril Ramaphosa paid a courtesy visit to her at the hospital.

National office bearers led by ANC President Cde Cyril Ramaphosa paying a courtesy visit to Mama Winnie Mandela pic.twitter.com/3mgPbKUayt — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 15, 2018

The last time the stalwart was in hospital was in October last year for a knee surgery, which she had a full recovery from.

Nelson Mandela and Winnie, who married in 1956, were divorced in 1996.

Nelson Mandela, leader of the anti-apartheid struggle, spent twenty-seven years in the jails of the racist regime before becoming the first black president of his country in 1994.

On his release from prison, he was greeted as a hero by his wife Winnie and tens of thousands of supporters.