Pop star Katy Perry announces maiden concert in S. Africa

Pop superstar Katy Perry has tweeted that she’ll be performing in South Africa for the first time ever.

On 18 and 20 July, Ms Perry will bring her Witness tour to the country, with performances at Johannesburg’s Ticketpro Dome.

WATCH ?? pic.twitter.com/Ru0LMKCn40 — Phil Mphela (PhilMphela) January 24, 2018

The singer released Witness, her fifth album in June last year and is on a worldwide tour to promote it. She has had rave reviews in her North American leg of the tour and her fans in South Africa are looking forward to enjoying live performances of her hit songs including Chained to the Rhythm featuring Skip Marley, Bon Appétit featuring Migos and Swish Swish featuring Nicki Minaj.

????Katy Perry is coming to South Africa ,ndi happy? — Keneilwe (@Kini_the_Girl) January 24, 2018

katyperry .So looking forward to your concert in Johannesburg South Africa.... Followed your Prismatic World Tour... I am sure this Tour to Johannesburg South Africa will be equal and better.... Hoping that u include your Hit songs "Wide Awake", "Unconditionally"Can't wait!!! — KishoreNatvarlal (KishoreNat) January 24, 2018

WITNESS: The Tour is an imaginative trip from outer-space to inner-space, from the planets to the bottom of our oceans, and a musical journey through Katy Perry’s biggest milestones and mega-hits right up to her latest album.