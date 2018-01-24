Kenya's Oscar nominee "Watu Wote: All of us" premieres in Nairobi

Kenyan film “Watu Wote” – all of us which depicts the infamous 2015 Mandera bus attack has been announced a nominee for an Academy Award.

The film is based on real life events where a Muslim man led fellow Muslim passengers in shielding their Christian colleagues from being shot by al Shabaab militants.

The film was nominated for an Academy Award on Tuesday the same day it premiered in Nairobi.

Watu Wote is now on the path to make history in Kenya by winning an Oscar.

The short film that was produced in 2016 as the graduation film for the Hamburg Media School master class program.

The 90th Academy Awards will take place on March 4 in Los Angeles, US.