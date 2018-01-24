Welcome to Africanews

African economy: who are the corruptors?

Africa is considered to be the most corrupt continent in the world, given the successive rankings of Transparency International’s corruption perception index reports.

The African Union summit that opened on Monday in Addis Ababa has decided to build on the need to fight corruption. In this week’s Business column, William Bayiha is calling on the African Union to help identify corrupt networks in Africa.

