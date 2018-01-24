Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

36 Malian gendarmes defect, get arrested [The Morning Call]

36 Malian gendarmes defect, get arrested [The Morning Call]
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Now we move on to our second story. In Mali, Thirty-six Malian gendarmes from an elite unit were arrested near Bamako after defecting their posts in central region of the country where they were

participating in an operation to fight against jihadists. The Force of rapid action of the gendarmerie (FARDGEND) was created in September 2017. According to local representative, the deserting soldiers

from the group were “heavily armed” upon their arrival at Baguineda near Bamako.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..