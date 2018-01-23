Somalis 'break the internet' with viral 'BarBar' Challenge

Somalians on social media are outdoing each other as they take on the BarBar challenge that was inspired by a music video of the same title by Canada based Somali artist, Al Fannan Oomaar.

In the video which has since gone viral garnering over two million views on YouTube within one month, Oomaar calls on people to dance.

Part of the lyrics that have found particular appeal narrate how the protagonist is struck with a love bug which seizes him with uncontrollable fever until it knocks him down.

People have now started the Barbar challenge which involves acting out the lyrics and ends with them throwing themselves on the floor.

The new somali challenge love this game????????????????????????♨️♨️♨️ #barbarchallenge pic.twitter.com/qXprWblimg — Abdize Mohamed2015 (@AbdizeMohamed22) January 17, 2018

The BarBar wave reached the Embassy, and we couldn’t resist jumping in! Have a nice weekend Djibouti!

la vague BarBar a atteint l’Ambassade, et on n’a pas pu resisté.

Bonne fin de semaine Djibouti! pic.twitter.com/6Jm3bkuvES — US Embassy Djibouti (@US_Emb_Djibouti) January 18, 2018

However, some tweets from social media indicate that the trend may not be so popular within religious circles in Somalia.

Lol some Somali sheikh today was complaining about the barbar challenge and how people are obsessed about it ? I swear I’m on that list — Samirah (@Sam__Sharif) January 21, 2018