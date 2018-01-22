Welcome to Africanews

[LIVE] Liberia's historic presidential inauguration: Weah in, Sirleaf out

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Liberia

Liberia is ready for kickoff, take off if you like. The West African nation today, January 22, swears in one history maker as the other bows out.

George Manneh Weah will become its president – the first African footballer to achieve that feat while Ellen Johnson Sirleaf – Africa’s first democratically female president will leave office after over a decade in charge.

Weah won presidential elections last year to emerge the successor to Sirleaf beating then vice president Joseph Boakai twice in a space of three months.

In the first round of voting in October 2017, Weah came top but failed to garner the necessary votes. He went into a runoff with Boakai in December and emerged winner with over 60% of votes cast. This will be Liberia’s first democratic handover of executive power in decades.

You can follow our LIVE blog of proceedings.

