Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

France condemns Congolese gov't crackdown on protesters

France condemns Congolese gov't crackdown on protesters
Daniel Mumbere

Democratic Republic Of Congo

France on Monday blamed Congolese security forces for the shooting dead of at least six people and wounding of dozens during a protest against President Joseph Kabila organised by the Catholic Church.

“France strongly condemns the violence perpetrated by the security forces during the demonstrations organised on 21 January 2018,” a foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.

“It reiterates its call for respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, starting with the right to protest.”

France also expressed concern about the violence and threats against United Nations observers and called upon the Congolese authorities to shed full light on this violence so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice.

Kabila’s refusal to step down at the end of his mandate in December 2016 has triggered a series of street protests in which scores have been killed in Kinshasa. It has also emboldened armed rebel groups in different parts of the country.

In its statement, France said it is ‘ready to support the electoral process aimed at achieving a peaceful and democratic transfer of power in the Democratic Republic of Congo’.

The instability has stoked fears that the vast, mineral-rich Democratic Republic of Congo could slide back into the wars that killed millions in the 1990s, mostly from hunger and disease.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..