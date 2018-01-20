Welcome to Africanews

South Africa's ANC to force Zuma to quit as president - eNCA TV

with REUTERS

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Saturday it would work for close coordination between the party and the government, declining to comment on a report its executive planned to force Jacob Zuma to step down as president.

South Africa’s eNCA television station said on Saturday morning, the ANC’s National Executive Committee had resolved on Friday evening to request Zuma to resign and if he refuses he will be forced to step down by the party’s top six official.

Asked about the report, ANC spokeswoman Khusela Diko said: “We can’t confirm rumours of things that we don’t know. The NEC has issued a statement on the totality of discussions yesterday.”

