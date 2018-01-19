Korean unity for Winter Olympics, what next for Catalonia leader? [International Edition]

International edition
A diplomatic breakthrough…North and South Korea plan to march under a united flag at the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies and compete together on their first joint Olympic team. The two countries agreed to the display of unity on Wednesday after high-level talks.
Meanwhile, Catalan MPs in Barcelona have elected a pro-independence speaker at their first meeting since Madrid dissolved the region’s parliament.
Separatist parties, who remain dominant after December’s election, want Carles Puigdemont to be president again.
These are some of the stories we have in store in the International Edition, a programme that highlights stories packaged by the Editorial team of Euronews presented by Elayne Wangalwa.
Pope joins couple in matrimony aboard a papal flight in Chile
Chilean police use water cannon to disperse crowds of protesters as Pope presides over Mass [No Comment]
Ghana's skeleton athlete qualifies to participate in 2018 Winter Olympics
Nigeria summons U.S. embassy official over Trump's 'shithole' comment
Haitian Americans protest in New York over Trump remarks [The Morning Call]
'Shithole outrage': U.S. envoy assures A.U. of American respect for Africa