Korean unity for Winter Olympics, what next for Catalonia leader? [International Edition]

A diplomatic breakthrough…North and South Korea plan to march under a united flag at the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies and compete together on their first joint Olympic team. The two countries agreed to the display of unity on Wednesday after high-level talks.

Meanwhile, Catalan MPs in Barcelona have elected a pro-independence speaker at their first meeting since Madrid dissolved the region’s parliament.

Separatist parties, who remain dominant after December’s election, want Carles Puigdemont to be president again.

These are some of the stories we have in store in the International Edition, a programme that highlights stories packaged by the Editorial team of Euronews presented by Elayne Wangalwa.

