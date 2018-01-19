Gabonese opposition activist missing since December 2017

For almost a month now, the family and friends of Jocelyn Obame Nsimoro, better known under the pseudonym Stempy Love Obame, a Gabonese opposition activist, do not know his whereabouts.

His family has not heard from him since December 18.

Witnesses testified that they saw him being arrested by individuals who then boarded him in a white pickup truck with tinted windows.

On Monday, a rumour spread like wildfire on social networks reporting the discovery of his remains in the prison of the Directorate General of Research.

Africanews was able to contact Obame’s sister and this is what she had to say “We filed the complaint in court, we made statements in the brigades, in the Directorate General of Intelligence, and in the judicial police,” said Rosin Obone.

“Since then, there has been no follow-up, we have not been called to tell us how the investigation is progressing…nothing at all. Those who hold Stempy must release him because his family needs him… We’re shot down. it’s a way to kill a family. If he did something wrong, let the justice system take care of it and tell us why he was arrested,” she added.

The resurgence of kidnappings of opposition members continues to fuel the news, leaving families in total disarray and fear of never seeing their loved ones again.

Alain Mbella Obame and Armel Mouendou also disappeared in December.