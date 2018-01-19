CHAN 2018: The challenges ahead [Sports]

The Morning Call
The African Nations Championship was inaugurated in 2009 with the objective of promoting players who play exclusively on the continent. After five editions has it fulfilled its objectives?
Serge Koffi tells you more in this segment.@kkoffiserge
