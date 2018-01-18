Tourism on the rebound in Mauritania [Travel]

The number of tourists in the world increased by 7% in 2017, the highest in seven years, according to the World Tourism Organization the (UNWTO).

The increase was mainly driven by Europe with 8% increase, particularly the Mediterranean. It is due to the global level of economic recovery and strong demand of many traditional and emerging emitting markets” the institution said.

UNWTO also highlighted the good outcomes from Africa also with 8% increase , the report emphasized on the “resumption” of tourism in Egypt, Turkey and Tunisia, after a sharp decline in previous years due to terrorist attacks.

I guess that what brought about the influx of tourists In the Mauritanian Sahara, the highlight of this segment.