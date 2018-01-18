Increased vigilance against terrorist threat in Ghana's capital

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday pledged increased vigilance to prevent possible terrorist threats after the opening of an investigation into the discovery of explosives in the capital Accra.

Three men were arrested with grenades at the beginning of the week in the Odorkor district of Accra.

Answering questions from journalists after his one year in office in Accra, President Nana Akufo Addo was certain about the preparedness of the Ghana police service to deal with any security threat.

‘‘Ghana in principle cannot be exempt as a potential target ,so the security preparedness of our country is an extremely important matter’‘,Akufo Addo said.

Nana Akufo Addo assured that Ghana is safe.

“I think that Ghana is stable, Ghana is secure, Ghana is safe, and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure, that image, that reality of Ghana continues”,he added.

Residents of Accra want the government to secure its borders. Nana Sarpong , a businessman said “these three people who were arrested, we do not know if they are part of a group, so I think we need to be vigilant vis-à-vis our borders so that things like that do not happen anymore. “

The police did not reveal the nationalities of the three men, but local media spoke of foreign nationals.

They were placed in pre-trial detention by a court in Accra, where they are scheduled to appear on January 30th.