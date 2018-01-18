Welcome to Africanews

Exit of Zuma not on agenda of party meeting, says ruling ANC Secretary General

Secretary General of South Africa’s ruling party,the African National Congress on Thursday said, President Jacob Zuma’s removal as head of state is not on the agenda of a meeting of top officials from the ANC.

“Those are the issues that we are discussing today, lekgotla, conference resolutions, January 8 rallies and preparing for the new year”,Ace Magashule, Secretary-General of the ANC said.

He added ‘‘you must remember that there is a permanent position that former ANC presidents are former officials of our NEC, our former comrade. Nelson Mandela, comrade Mbeki, comrade Zuma, he can attend as he wishes’‘.

Those are the issues that we are discussing today, lekgotla, conference resolutions, January 8 rallies and preparing for the new year.

There is widespread speculation that Zuma’s opponents in the ANC’s newly elected 80-member national executive committee will make a fresh push during four days of meetings which begin on Thursday to replace him with new party leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

