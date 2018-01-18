Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopia frees opposition leader Merera Gudina [The Morning Call]

Ethiopia frees opposition leader Merera Gudina [The Morning Call]
After more than a year in detention, jailed Ethiopian opposition leader Merera Gudina has been freed. The leader of the Oromo Federalist Congress was released on Wednesday morning and allowed to go

home, where he was welcomed by thousands of people. He had been facing charges that included association with terrorist groups. Ethiopia has long been accused by Human rights groups of refusing to

allow opposition groups to operate freely. Let us now hear more on the release of Merera Gudina.

