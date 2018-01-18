Ethiopia frees opposition leader Merera Gudina [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
After more than a year in detention, jailed Ethiopian opposition leader Merera Gudina has been freed. The leader of the Oromo Federalist Congress was released on Wednesday morning and allowed to go
home, where he was welcomed by thousands of people. He had been facing charges that included association with terrorist groups. Ethiopia has long been accused by Human rights groups of refusing to
allow opposition groups to operate freely. Let us now hear more on the release of Merera Gudina.
