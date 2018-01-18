Careless Trump is racist, the world is not for him – Eq. Guinea's Nguema fires

Equatorial Guinea president says, careless, discriminatory, disrespectful are some words that best describes the ‘shithole’ comments reportedly made by United States president Donald John Trump.

Theodore Obiang Nguema Mbasogo was speaking in an interview with the French news channels, France24 and RFI in an exclusive interview in the capital, Malabo.

“I think it is careless, a head of state of a powerful country like America cannot talk like that because the world is not for him. He must respect all races of the world.

This was a discriminatory expression but it does not concern me because I'm black and I'm proud to be black. I do not have any (inferiority) complex in front of any white man.

Pressed on a definite answer over whether Trump was a racist, he said Trump’s comments had targeted blacks – Haitains and Africans, which made his words that of a careless person.

Pushed further on the racist tag given the position advanced by other African heads of states, Nguema said, “that’s the truth, just as you have said the truth, it is racist.”

The man who is Africa’s longest serving president having been in power for almost four decades also spoke about a failed coup attempt in December 2017, about the asylum granted to former Gambian leader Jammeh and Malabo’s relationship with France.