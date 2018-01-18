Cameroon crisis: two soldiers killed [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Two Cameroonian soldiers have been killed in the English-speaking areas where separatists are agitating for control or independence. According to a statement released by the US embassy in Yaounde,
a Cameroonian sailor in Ekondo-Titi in the Southwest region was killed on January 14 while a gendarme in Wum in the North West region was killed on January 15. The US called on the Cameroonian
government “to show restraint in the face of violent acts it blamed on English-speaking separatists.
Go to video
CHAN 2018: Cameroon lose to lucky Congo as Angola and Burkina Faso draw
Go to video
U.S. tasks Ethiopia to follow through with political reforms
00:20
New technology: destroyer or creator of jobs?
Go to video
CHAN 2018: Group D squad lists: Angola, Cameroon, Congo, B. Faso
05:22
Malabo closes border with Cameroon [The Morning Call]
01:33
Equatorial Guinea shuts border with Cameroon over coup attempt