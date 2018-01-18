Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Cameroon crisis: two soldiers killed [The Morning Call]

Cameroon crisis: two soldiers killed [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

Two Cameroonian soldiers have been killed in the English-speaking areas where separatists are agitating for control or independence. According to a statement released by the US embassy in Yaounde,

a Cameroonian sailor in Ekondo-Titi in the Southwest region was killed on January 14 while a gendarme in Wum in the North West region was killed on January 15. The US called on the Cameroonian

government “to show restraint in the face of violent acts it blamed on English-speaking separatists.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..