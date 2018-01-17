Welcome to Africanews

Red Cross issues warning about C.A.R humanitarian condition [The Morning Call]

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that humanitarian conditions in the Central African Republic (CAR) are rapidly deteriorating, with half of the population in need of

humanitarian aid. One in five people from the CAR the red cross says have been forced from their homes by escalating violence, the highest level of displacement since the crisis erupted in 2013. It adds

that people not only need shelter, food, safe drinking water and household items, but they also must feel safe in such an insecure environment where sexual violence is rampant. CAR has the highest

number of reported incidents against humanitarian and health workers in the world, greatly affecting the delivery of essential services.

