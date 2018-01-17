Presidential term limit debate put to rest in Tanzania [The Morning Call]

Tanzanian President John Magufuli will not seek to extend presidential terms in the East African country. Giving clarity on the subject, his party the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) said in a statement that

Magufuli does not plan to make the change “at any time during his presidency”.

Some members of the ruling party are believed to have been calling on Magufuli to extend presidential terms from the

constitutionally mandated five years to seven years. Magufuli was elected in October 2015 for his first term and has not indicated whether he will seek re-election in 2020.