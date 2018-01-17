Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Presidential term limit debate put to rest in Tanzania [The Morning Call]

Presidential term limit debate put to rest in Tanzania [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

Tanzanian President John Magufuli will not seek to extend presidential terms in the East African country. Giving clarity on the subject, his party the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) said in a statement that

Magufuli does not plan to make the change “at any time during his presidency”.

Some members of the ruling party are believed to have been calling on Magufuli to extend presidential terms from the

constitutionally mandated five years to seven years. Magufuli was elected in October 2015 for his first term and has not indicated whether he will seek re-election in 2020.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..