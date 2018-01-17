Nigeria: Benue state residents stage a candlelight vigil match in Abuja

Some residents of Benue state, Nigeria have continued to protest the brutal killing of their kinsmen on January by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

A candlelight vigil match in the capital, Abuja was held recently to protest against recent violence in the region which killed 80 people.

“What is happening right now is just a procession in memory of the dead. Those that have been killed by armed Fulani herdsmen in Benue State. And to tell the government that the people are no longer ok with the kilings that have been going on. We want the Nigerian government to take action and put an end to the killings,” said Emmanuel Onwubiko, Executive Directrice , Human Rights Writers Association.

The clashes between nomadic herdsmen and farmers have in recent times dislocated some thousands of people in the area.

“I am sad. I feel betrayed by the Nigerian government in its inability to protect innocent citizens from a well organized militia that were causing havoc across the Benue valley and farming communities across the middle belt,” said Emmanuel Ogbeche, Commentator, Public Affairs.

However, the state Governor, Samuel Ortom on Saturday appealed to the protesters in some parts of the capital, Makurdi, to remain calm and directed security operatives to restore order.

The Nigerian Senate has given the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris 14 days ultimatum to arrest and investigate the perpetrators of the Benue killings.