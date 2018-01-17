Ghana court remands men arrested with grenades, ISIS link dismissed

Police in Ghana say three men who were arrested on Monday with explosives in a suburb of the capital Accra, have been remanded by an Accra District Court.

The police gave the names of the suspects as

Ismaila Ali Musah, Abdul Karim Yakubu and Osman Hassan, the added that the three had been charged with the offence of possession of explosives. They are to reappear on 30th January, 2018.

Police asked that anybody with related information should contact police emergency lines. Some online media portals linked the arrests to persons associated to the Islamic State group.

Police is investigating the matter in coordination with the relevant agencies and therefore assures the public to remain calm.

But security experts have dismissed the possibility urging the media to stay out of reporting speculations as the relevant authorities get to the bottom of the matter.

The arrest of the trio was upon a tip-off and the police continues to conduct investigations into the matter. Local media reports said they suspects were arrested with at least seven grenades.

