Intelligent suitcase tracks you [Sci Tech]

A young American push Travelmate has developed a suitcase controlled by smartphone.The “robot suitcases” presented at Consumer Electronics Show -in Las Vegas, United States, uses technologies such as sensors and cameras to ride alone.

It can run at 11 kilometer per hour following the owner, while bypassing the obstacles on their way. And it’s great for people with disabilities, visually impaired, etc

Also,the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft, carrying supplies and scientific materials, was successfully released from the International Space Station on Saturday January 13th

As fast as you go, the Travelmate follows you, or if you go slower, then the suitcase goes slower.And when you stop, the suitcase stops. and the point of it is Basically to-have a robot that Allows you to carry stuff hands free.

A new popemobile has been unveiled by the the Peruvian nunciature for Pope Francis during his trip to Peru later this month.Three modified Chevrolet Traverses will transport the pope in front of crowds during his visit to the South American country

Ignatius Annor has details of these and more on your weekly update on stories trending from the tech world on Sci Tech.