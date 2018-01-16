Welcome to Africanews

Haitian Americans protest in New York over Trump remarks [The Morning Call]

Hundreds of Haitian-Americans and others have rallied in Times Square New York City to denounce racism and remarks that President Donald Trump is said to have made disparaging African countries

and questioning further US acceptance of Haitian immigrants. Politicians including Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio joined the demonstration. Protesters carried Haitian flags and signs with messages

including “peace, love, power, dream”. Police at one point ushered demonstrators out of space designated for walking, but there were no immediate reports of any arrests.

