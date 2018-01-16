Gambian president bags doctorate but prefers to keep 'mister' title

Adama Barrow, President of the Gambia has been conferred with a doctorate by the country’s main university, University of The Gambia (UTG). He was decorated with Doctor of Laws and Human Rights (Honoris Causa).

The ceremony took place at the Independence Stadium on Monday January 15, 2018 during the 10th Convocation of the UTG.

But whiles thanking UTG for the gesture Barrow said he did not want to be referred to by the title ‘Dr.’ “Thanks to #UTG but I will maintain my name Mr Adama Barrow, no “Dr” title,” he said on Monday evening.

It is an honour but also a challenge to all of us as Gambians to be recognised for our respect for human rights with Dr of laws and Human Rights (Honoris Causa). Thanks to UTG but I will maintain my name Mr Adama Barrow, no "Dr" title.

The 53-year-old described the gesture as an honour but also a challenge to all citizens to be recognised for respect for human rights. The Gambia’s human rights record took a battering in the past two decades when exiled leader Yahya Jammeh was in charge.

Barrow was not the only person conferred with a doctorate on the day, the country’s first president Dawda Jawara was also given the same honour, the minister of communication and government spokesman disclosed.

The University of The Gambia has conferred Doctor of Laws and Human Rights (Honoris Causa) to former President Sir Dawda Jawara during the 10th Convocation Ceremony of the UTG held Monday at the Independence Stadium #Gambia pic.twitter.com/Obsw7TdZhv — Demba Ali Jawo (@DembaJawo) January 15, 2018

Barrow defeated Jammeh in December 2016 elections. The latter accepted the results but later backtracked citing irregularities. ECOWAS mediation on the matter did not reap results but for last minute intervention by Guinean and Mauritanian leaders. Jammeh is now living in Equatorial Guinea.

Barrow is seen as a more modest president as compared to his predecessor who had a series of titles to his name. At a point his name had three titles ‘Sheikh Prof Alhaji’ Yahya A. J. Jammeh Babili Mansa