Congo government accuse two generals of coup plot [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

We begin with the republic of Congo where two generals have been charged with an attempt to overthrow President Sassou Nguesso. Norbert Dabira and Ngatsé Nianga Mbouala are both accused of

having jointly discussed a plan to overthrow President Denis Sassou Nguesso whose plane was allegedly to be shot down after returning from a stay in his stronghold of Oyo. The first General Norbert

Dabira was the former inspector of the Congolese Armed Forces (FAC) and has now been detained in Brazzaville while the second accused Ngatsé Nianga Mbouala was dismissed from his post as head of

the Republican Guard.

