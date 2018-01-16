Welcome to Africanews

50 years after his assassination: Obama, Trump, Ali, others celebrate Luther King Jnr

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

USA

50 years after he was assassinated, all American states on Monday celebrated the golden jubilee anniversary of his death.

Most Americans have been using the Twitter hashtags #MartinLutherKingDay #MLKDay to remember the black rights movement leader and preacher.

One such persons is legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. Ali died in June 2016 at the age of 74. Beside his exploits in the ring, he was also known to have a political and civil rights side that landed him in jail at a point.

The official twitter handle celebrating the life of Ali’s life and legacy tweeted a photo of the two leaders. It added a quote by King: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

King was fatally shot on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, he was killed at the age of 39. He preached the use of nonviolence and civil disobedience to fight oppression and injustice. His ‘I have a dream,’ speech is widely quoted and reenacted across the world.

Other prominent Americans have also weighed in on the day by sharing quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King. President Trump only last week signed the Dr. Martin Luther King Jnr National Historical Park Act.

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Melania Trump, Vice-president Mike Pence and several others joined the social media celebration of the life of Dr. King.

