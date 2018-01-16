50 years after his assassination: Obama, Trump, Ali, others celebrate Luther King Jnr

50 years after he was assassinated, all American states on Monday celebrated the golden jubilee anniversary of his death.

Most Americans have been using the Twitter hashtags #MartinLutherKingDay #MLKDay to remember the black rights movement leader and preacher.

One such persons is legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. Ali died in June 2016 at the age of 74. Beside his exploits in the ring, he was also known to have a political and civil rights side that landed him in jail at a point.

The official twitter handle celebrating the life of Ali’s life and legacy tweeted a photo of the two leaders. It added a quote by King: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” – Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/52137MiFCw — Muhammad Ali (@MuhammadAli) January 15, 2018

King was fatally shot on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, he was killed at the age of 39. He preached the use of nonviolence and civil disobedience to fight oppression and injustice. His ‘I have a dream,’ speech is widely quoted and reenacted across the world.

Other prominent Americans have also weighed in on the day by sharing quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King. President Trump only last week signed the Dr. Martin Luther King Jnr National Historical Park Act.

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Melania Trump, Vice-president Mike Pence and several others joined the social media celebration of the life of Dr. King.

“Dr. King’s dream is our dream. It is the American Dream. It’s the promise stitched into the fabric of our Nation, etched into the hearts of our people, and written into the soul of humankind.” pic.twitter.com/tyUZGTecDY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2018

Dr. King was 26 when the Montgomery bus boycott began. He started small, rallying others who believed their efforts mattered, pressing on through challenges and doubts to change our world for the better. A permanent inspiration for the rest of us to keep pushing towards justice. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 15, 2018

These words from Dr. King also come to mind today: pic.twitter.com/0qFK3RxBAF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 15, 2018

Today, we commemorate my father’s 89th birthday. Beyond sharing #MLK quotes, I pray that our global community, from educators to politicians to artists to law enforcement, will truly hear his voice, follow his teachings and demonstrate his love for humanity. #MLKDay #MLK50Forward pic.twitter.com/9B7bhiKWzr — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 15, 2018

50 years after Dr. King’s last birthday, it’s up to all of us to keep his Dream of a Beloved Community alive: don’t demean and belittle, inspire and empower; don’t isolate and abuse, embrace and serve. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 15, 2018