Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

This is Culture

this-is-culture

S.African comedian debuts on Trevor Noah's show

S.African comedian debuts on Trevor Noah's show
Daniel Mumbere

South Africa

South African comedian Loyisa Madinga made his debut on American television as the Africa correspondent for the Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Madinga’s debut piece was about the ongoing leadership tussle in the governing African National Congress( ANC).

He interviews party members and asks if their newly elected leader Cyril Ramaphosa would be good for the ANC because “he is a billionaire.”

He also tries to sell his theory of ‘making corruption work for the ordinary South African’.

Do the ANC members buy the theory?

Comedy Central shared a clip of his debut episode…

Reactions on social media were warm, with many offering positive criticism of the South African comedian.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..