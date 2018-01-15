Liberia's President Johnson Sirleaf expelled from party [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
We begin with Liberia, where the country’s ruling Unity party has expelled outgoing president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, after accusing her of meddling in last year’s presidential elections in which its candidate
suffered a bruising defeat. Four other party officials were also expelled. The party said in a statement distributed on Sunday that Johnson Sirleaf and the other members had violated rules, including a
requirement to support all Unity party candidates in elections. President Sirleaf, a Nobel peace prize laureate who has been in power for 12 years, denies the party’s allegations, one of which includes, that
she held inappropriate private meetings with election magistrates before the October 10 vote.
