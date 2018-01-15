Welcome to Africanews

Gabonese opposition Leader Jean Ping barred from leaving Gabon [The Morning Call]

with Jerry Bambi

Gabonese opposition Leader, Jean Ping has been temporarily banned from leaving Gabonese territory. A Libreville court Judge reportedly ordered border police to prevent him from leaving the country.

Ping was summoned by a court on Friday as a witness regarding an investigation into opposition leader Pascal Eyougou, who was arrested in Libreville last September. His spokesman Jean-Gaspard

Ntoutoume Ayi, said Ping must defend himself after being “widely quoted” by Pascal Eyougou, for “conspiracy against state authority”.

