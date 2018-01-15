Black Panther and black representation in the film industry [Culture TMC]

Today’s Culture segment is specifically targeting lovers of Superhero movies, who sometimes cannot identify or relate to Iron Man or even Captain America.

In 2018, Marvel studios has something for you with the long anticipated release of Black Panther, scheduled for February 16.

The movie boasts a stellar cast of actors including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Forest Whitaker and Angela Basset just to mention a few. It has a predominantly black poster that raises the question of the representation of black actors in Hollywood.

There are lots of colored kids who need this representation. Not only through a Super Hero movie, but through images where we are constantly represented.

On ‘‘This is Culture’‘,Bridget Ugwe spoke with Haitian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis for his perspective as one who in time past, explored behind the scenes of the Nigerian film industry through a documentary ‘‘ Jimmy Goes to Nollywood ’‘. Here’s what he has to say on this issue !