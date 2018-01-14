Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Egypt approves cabinet reshuffle

Egypt approves cabinet reshuffle

Egypt

Egypt’s parliament approved on Sunday a cabinet reshuffle including four new ministers, government sources said, two months ahead of a scheduled presidential election.

The reshuffle included the appointment of Abu Bakr al-Gendi as minister for local development, Rania al-Mashat as tourism minister, Enas Abdeldayem as culture minister and Khaled Badawy as public enterprise minister.

Two new ministry deputies were also appointed in the reshuffle.

Housing Minister Mustafa Madbuly will continue to serve as interim prime minister while Prime Minister Sherif Ismail recovers from surgery, government sources said.

Egypt is set to hold a presidential vote on March 26-28, with a run-off on April 24-26. Candidates must register between Jan. 20 and 29.

Egypt’s last cabinet reshuffle was in February last year and included new investment and agriculture ministers.

Reuters

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..