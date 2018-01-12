Somaliland introduces bill to outlaw rape [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Somaliland – a breakaway semi-autonomous region of Somalia has introduced a bill outlawing rape, the first piece of legislation to address gender-based violence in the self-declared state.
Under the Somaliland, rape and other related offences bill, all forms of sexual offence would be criminalised, including rape, gang rape, sexual assault, trafficking and child marriage.
And rapists who infect their victims with HIV would receive life sentences. The bill has been agreed in the lower house of parliament, but still needs approval from the upper house.
It is hoped the bill will be signed by the president on the 1st of March.
Go to video
Pregnant woman bites genitals of rapist in South Africa – Police
Go to video
Ban on foreign adoption: Ethiopia vows to protect its children
Go to video
Egypt parliament moves to criminalize 'lack of belief in God'
Go to video
Protesters in Niger kick against ''anti-social '' finance law
01:40
Nigerian women learning martial art for self defence
Go to video
Cameroon court orders release of writer who 'threatened' Paul Biya