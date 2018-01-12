Welcome to Africanews

Chan 2018: final phase in Morocco [Sports]

The 5th African Nations Championship CHAN 2018 has begun in Morocco.

16 teams will be competing to succeed Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), defending champions who are absent from the 5th edition.

The brand new sports palace in Libreville is ready to host the matches.

The teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams. In Group A, Tunisia, Algeria, Cameroon, Cameroon, Congo-Brazzaville and Gabon . In Group B, Egypt the title holder will clash with Morocco, Angola, DRC and Nigeria.

Serge Koffi brings you the latest news from the world of sports.

